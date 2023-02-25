Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz air their dirty laundry on Twitter

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz (Left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/PID/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz found themselves embroiled in a Twitter war on Saturday as they exchanged digs and barbs with each other over the latter’s concerns regarding the two top court judges being "biased" towards their party.

The trigger for the heated exchange was the reaction from the PML-N leaders over the presence of two judges in the nine-member bench, which is hearing the suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial — earlier this week — over an apparent delay in the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

This did not set well with the PTI chief as he took to Twitter and lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and “spoilt brat” Maryam for what he termed as “shameless and calculated attacks on SC judges”.

“Shameless [and] calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM [and] spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only — to run away from elections even by violating Constitution,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

The disposed prime minister — who was thrown out of power in April through of vote of no-confidence submitted by the PDM —further mentioned that by attacking the supreme court, they are damaging the federation and ensuring the law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan.

Within minutes the PML-N’s chief organiser responded on Twitter with equal venom for the cricketer-turned-politician.

“Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies, thriving [and] surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz and his vestiges,” she wrote.

Maryam challenged Khan to “watch the spoilt brat checkmate you so Godsons [and] pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance.”

The PML-N vice president further wrote: "Your chor daku narrative has not only fallen flat on its face but from being caught red-handed stealing £190m (Rs58bn), to [your' wife's jewellery [and] Toshakhana heist, to signing files for 5-carat diamond ring, you are the first ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption."

She further accused Khan of avoiding courts and "begging for adjournments", saying that this is a "glaring admission of you being guilty."

"Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up [and] face the law," she said challenging the former prime minister to face the judiciary.

This was not the first time the two have played the blame game as the verbal war between the two most prominent leaders has been making rounds since the PTI was elected back in 2018.

