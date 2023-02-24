Pregnant Rumer Willis to get married soon amid Bruce Willis dementia diagnosis

Rumer Willis is eager to exchange vows so that her father Bruce Willis, who has been diagnosed with dementia, could be there to attend her wedding.

An insider told Radar Online that the 34-year-old, who is pregnant with her first baby with beau Derek Richard Thomas, not only want her dad to attend her nuptials but also participate in it.

“Rumer desperately wants her father to not only remember her wedding but participate,” the source said.

“The fact that doctors have said he could have as little as a few years left before the worst effects of the aphasia assert themselves is driving the decision for Rumer to get married as quickly as possible.

“In some ways, it’s a wonderful gift for her to give to her dad considering that she’ll have to do a lot of the planning while pregnant. But everyone in the family knows that time is of the essence,” the source added.

As for The Sixth Sense star, the insider said he is already planning to walk Rumer down the aisle and give a big speech.”

“It gives him something to look forward to and fight for — along with the birth of Rumer’s baby!” the source noted.

Previously, another source spilt to the outlet that the actor’s whole family including his ex-wife Demi Moore are “cherishing every single moment" they spend with him.

"They know he won't be around forever," the insider added. "Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and [his current wife] Emma.”

"She's taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him. If she's not there by his side, she's calling on the phone just so Bruce can hear her voice."

"Bruce can't say much, and it doesn't seem like he's grasping much of what others say," the insider said. "So Emma's really been the voice and communicator for him."