Shehnaaz Gill delays performance at Mumbai event due to Azaan

Shehnaaz Gill pauses her performance due to Azaan

Shehnaaz Gill was on stage at an event recently where she was about to sing, when she heard Azaan and did not proceed in respect. Ever since the video went viral, fans have been praising her for her sensitivity.

In the video, Shehnaaz is receiving her award for Lokmat Digital Personality of Year, where the host asks her to sing a few lines. He says, "It feels so nice. No one else deserved this award better than you. Please sing a few lines, just anything. Whatever you have in your heart, just sing those few lines. Your fans are waiting eagerly for you to sing. I have requests saying people won't eat unless Shehnaaz sings."

As a reply to it, she first says, "Should I sing an unreleased song?" and then immediately said, "No, that cannot be. No, I will sing a song that is already out." She was about to start when she heard Azaan and paused there and bowed her head in respect.