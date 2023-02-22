Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral video of 'fan trying to get intimate with him'

Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to viral video where a fan tried to kiss him on his cheek at the premiere of The Night Manager.
At the premiere night, the lady asked for a selfie initially and then tried to forcibly kiss him. Aditya handled the situation properly and pulled himself away gently.
While talking to IndianExpress about the same he stated: “To be honest, I didn’t get too frazzled by it. It was just something I had to handle it in the moment. She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it. I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticize it or say it’s wrong. I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it. At that moment I just felt it needed to be handled. But I didn’t lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed."
On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur’s series The Night Manager has released on Disney+Hotstar on February 17, reports IndiaToday.
