New earthquake jolts Turkey

HATAY: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday in Turkey's southern province of Hatay, the hardest hit by a February 6 tremor which left more than 41,000 dead in the country, the disaster response agency AFAD said.
The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04pm (1704 GMT) and was strongly felt by AFP teams in Antakya and Adana, 200 kilometres (300 miles) to the north.
An AFP journalist reported scenes of panic, adding that the new tremors raised clouds of dust in the devastated town.
The walls of badly damaged buildings crumbled while several people, apparently injured, called for help.
According to AFAD, more than 6,000 aftershocks have been recorded since the 7.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria.
The Chinese balloon travelled across much of the United States before it was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean by a US...
India's foreign minister hit out at "scaremongering" critics who claim country's democracy is being corroded
Critics have accused the Modi government of turning a blind eye to vigilante attacks on minority Muslims in the name...
Attack prompts President Joe Biden to call again for tightened gun restrictions only days after he pleaded for action...
Recovery efforts begin in earnest almost a week after Cyclone Gabrielle brought scouring winds and torrential rains to...
The man, Hakan Yasinoglu, has been rescued 278 hours after the 7.8-magnitude tremor in badly hit Hatay