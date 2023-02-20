Bus crash kills 15, injures over 60 near Kallar Kahar

A representational image of a bus that turned turtle after a road accident near Kallar Kahar. — Twitter

A fatal bus accident left at least 15 people, including women, dead and over 60 others injured near the Kallar Kahar area of Chakwal, the latest in unfortunate incidents of bus crashes in the country, Geo News reported on Monday.



The driver of the bus carrying a wedding party reportedly lost control of the vehicle as its brakes failed on the way to Lahore from Islamabad.

Rescue officials said that the bus went off track and rammed into three different vehicles moving on the opposite track.

Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain said that the number of injured passengers was 64, including women and children, who were shifted to a hospital.

This was the second such incident in less than a month.

41 killed, three injured in deadly Lasbela bus crash

On January 29, at least 41 had been killed when a passenger bus careened into a ravine and caught fire near Chinki stop in the Bela area of the Lasbela district.



The accident had taken place in the wee hours of the day as the bus, en route Karachi from Quetta with at least 44 on board, met the accident.

As per the police, the cause of the accident was speeding as the bus had gone went out of the driver's control.

Mansehra accident

In a similar incident earlier in January, a five-month-old child was killed while 16 other passengers sustained injuries when a Muzaffarabad-bound bus plunged into a ravine in the Batrasi area in Mansehra.

SHO Garhi Habibullah had said the police, with the help of Rescue 1122 personnel, shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where the condition of five was stated to be critical.