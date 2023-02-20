Prince Harry talks about King Charles 'unwillingness' to find partner

Prince Harry did not want to end up like King Charles in his early thirties.

The Duke of Sussex, who was single in 2016, talks about fearing a late wedding like his father.

He notes in memoir ‘Spare’: “I was nearly the age Pa had been when he’d got married, and he’d been considered a tragically late bloomer. At thirty-two he’d been ridiculed for his inability or unwillingness to find a partner.”

He adds: “I was staring thirty-two in the face. Something has to change. Please? It will. I opened my mouth to the sky, to the moon. To the future. Aaaah”