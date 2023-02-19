Therapy can ‘worsen’ Prince Harry paranoia and ‘deranged position’

A psychologist believes Prince Harry is in need of someone with ‘proper therapy’ to help him figure out his ‘deranged paranoia’.

Dr. Michael Acton, the author of author of Learning How to Leave, made this admission.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

There, Acton claimed, “Unfortunately, some types of therapy can endorse someone’s deranged position or even worsen their paranoid or angry position with others.”

“So, unless he’s with someone who is really trained in family systems therapy, like myself, they’re going to almost help Harry divide even further if he’s been manipulated and if he’s being endorsed in some way by a therapeutic model that’s not challenging his position.”