Austin Butler shares whether he’ll reprise his ‘Zoey 101’ role in upcoming movie

Austin Butler talked about his potential appearance un the upcoming Zoey 101 film project.

The actor, 31, shared that he wasn’t approached about it yet during the Variety Awards Circuit podcast.

“I haven’t heard anything about that, I don’t know,” Butler revealed. “I’m so grateful for all those stepping stones that I had throughout my years.”

Butler played recurring character James Garrett, love interest of Zoey, in the original Nickelodeon series which ran from 2005 to 2008. He appeared in the fourth season of the show.

He continued, “Zoey 101 was a big turning point for me ‘cause it was the first time I was ever a series regular on a show so I got to be a part of an entire season. I remember getting my first line on a TV show and that was huge for me.”

The Elvis actor shared, “You have all these different moments that are pivotal...But now I’m just going after whatever story resonates with me or whatever director or actors I really wanna work with.”

The upcoming Paramount+ movie, Zoey 102, was announced back in January, when star Jamie Lynn Spears revealed to People magazine that she’d be reuniting with former cast mates Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore as she reprises the titular role of Zoey Brooks from the original Nickelodeon series.