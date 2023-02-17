I Am Legend sequel to take inspiration from The Last of Us, reveals writer

Speaking to the Deadline, Akiva Goldsman, the writer-producer of the sequel to 2007 zombie hit movie, opened up on working on the movie with Will Smith again.

“This will start a few decades later than the first,” said Goldsman.

The writer continued, “I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-to-30-year lapse.”

“You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens?” stated Goldsman.

The writer further mentioned, “That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless.”

“That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore,” remarked the writer.

As for the controversial change between the novel and the movie, Goldsman added, “There will be a little more fidelity to the original text for the sequel.”

Meanwhile, Smith will reportedly reprise his role for the sequel. The actor is said to be joined by newcomer Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming movie.