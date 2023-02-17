Sarah Michelle Gellar wishes to return to Sex and the City franchise

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently expressed her desire to return to the Sex and the City franchise.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star explained how she wanted her character Debbie, who made a cameo appearance in the series 20 years ago as junior development executive, returned as big shot in Hollywood on the new sequel And Just Like That.

“I feel like the development girl, which is what she was then, is probably running a studio and maybe she has a place to come back,” said Gellar.

The actress hoped that the “pitch” she shared caught the attention of the HBO Max showrunner.

Talking about her character Debbie, Gellar disclosed, “This is a great story: I was desperate to be on it and creator Darren Star had written me a couple roles and I couldn't get out of Buffy to film and I was really upset.”

“And he said to me, ‘We're coming to L.A. I'll make it work’. So, he wrote this role,” remarked Gellar.

The actress continued, “I worked all day on Buffy. I had two hours in between. I had a 10 p.m. call time for Sex and the City and I said, ‘Are you gonna get to me?’ because I had been working since five in the morning.”

“He said, ‘We’re gonna get to you, we’re gonna get to you’,” she commented.

In the end, Gellar added, “I got there at 10 p.m. They got to me at 5 a.m. or 4:30 a.m. the next day so I was delirious doing that scene, but I was also deliriously excited.”