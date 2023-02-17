Selena Gomez weighs in on ‘weight gain’ and ‘water weight’: ‘I’m no model’

Selena Gomez has just taken to social media to address her weight gain, as well as the ‘reality’ of her health struggles.

She addressed everything in a new video on Instagram Live and it has been shared to Twitter by her fans.

In the video, she explained, “When I’m taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight.”

“I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through and no one knows the real story.”

Despite the major toll it’s all taken on her mental health, Gomez admits she focuses on the bigger picture instead.

I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful,” she also added in the video.

“Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s***, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me.”

Before signing off she also admitted that she is “not a model” and “never will be.”

