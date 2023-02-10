Jeff Ross says the audience hasn't gone sensitive when it comes to comedy

Jeff Ross recently discussed the evolution of comedy and said that despite the times, people still prefer their humour to be 'unfiltered' and 'straight to the gut,' according to Fox News.



Jeff shared that people, surprisingly, still don't want their roasts watered down though he expected the audience to grow more sensitive in these times.

Jeff said, "I thought people might get more sensitive over the years. During the pandemic, I was honestly worried, like, is roasting over? Are people too sensitive? And then as things opened up a little bit I got back out into the clubs and I realized – no."

He further added, "People still love seeing their idols get taken down a notch. They love to see people they admire, laugh at themselves. Nobody wants their roasts watered down. They want their roasts potent. They want their comedy right to the gut. And I think roasting speaks to that specifically."

Jeff Ross is back after a break of three years to roast Mr Peanut for Planters' 2023 Super Bowl ad.