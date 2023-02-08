Sridevi’s official biography to be published soon, details inside

Sridevi's biography to be published soon by Westland Books

Westland Books announced the publishing of the official biography of late legendary actress Sridevi titled as ‘Sridevi: The Life of a Legend’. It is a brief picture of everything the actress has contributed to cinema in terms of her art.

About the book, her husband Boney Kapoor said, "Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person. Dhiraj Kumar is someone she considered family. He is a researcher, writer and columnist. We are happy that he is writing a book that befits her extraordinary life."

Author Dhiraj Kumar said, "I am delighted that the venerable Westland Books will be publishing my debut book. My literary agent, Anish Chandy made this happen. I am thankful for the permission and support of Boney Kapoor and his family, Latha and Sanjay Ramaswamy, Suryakala, Maheshwari and Karthik, Reena and Sandeep Marwah."

Publishers think this book is a ‘360-degree portrait of Sridevi’. Sanghamitra Biswas, executive editor of Westland Books said, "What attracted us to this book was the wealth of research behind it. Dhiraj Kumar's friendship with Sridevi and her family enables him to offer a unique insight into the inner world of the very private star. This book will make readers rediscover an icon."