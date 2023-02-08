King Charles to hold audience with Ukraine’s President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Britain on Wednesday for only his second overseas trip since Russia´s invasion began nearly a year ago.



After receiving a hero´s welcome in Washington in December, Zelensky was due to be feted in a speech to the UK parliament alongside meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.

Zelensky, dressed in his trademark olive-green top, was hugged by Sunak after disembarking from a military transport plane at Stansted airport north of London.

The UK government said it would offer advanced training for Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines, as Western allies debate stepping up military aid for Kyiv against a feared Russian offensive in the east.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles will hold an audience with Zelensky during his trip to the United Kingdom at his royal residence in London. (Web Desk/ AFP)