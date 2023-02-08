Raveena Tandon talks about 'broken engagement' with Akshay Kumar: Details inside

Raveena Tandon has recalled the time when she was engaged with Akshay Kumar and said she has forgotten that chapter from her life.

The Mohra actress told to ANI during a podcast that her name has remained attached to the ‘broken engagement.'

She said "It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else.”

She further said, "We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. “

“Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal,” she added.

Raveena and Akshay Kumar got engaged in 1995 after starring together in the film Mohra, but later broke off their engagement, Hindustan Times reported