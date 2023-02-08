Goher Mumtaz praises Kaifi Khalil's latest hit song 'Kahani Suno'

Goher admits 'Kahani Suno is a song which came close to 'Aadat's' popularity'

Goher Mumtaz lauds Kaifi Khalil’s latest hit track Kahani Suno, also posts a special appreciation note.

According to Goher, the globally recognized song Kahani Suno is the only one that can came closer to that of Aadat's popularity in the last 20 years.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the Jal member wrote: “I have to admit that any song which can ever come close to Aadat’s popularity in last 20 years is …#ehanisuno. Simple lyrics, simplest guitar and sang straight from the heart…. @kaifikhalilmusic.”

Kaifi’s iconic song was originally released in 2021 and is still one of the most popular tracks in 2023. The song has also made it to the top of global music video list on YouTube.

Kahani Suno has gained a global recognition mainly in India where many actors have been sharing their videos while grooving to Khalil’s song. For instance: Ayushmann Khurrana shared the song on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, song Aadat was Jal band’s original song released in 2004. The song featured Goher, Farhan Saeed and Atif Aslam. The song gained a massive popularity back then. It’s been more than 20 years, still Aadat has separate fan base worldwide.