Prince Harry appears following in Kate Middleton's footsteps in new video message

Prince Harry does not seem to stop making headlines as he appeared in new video message, apparently following in his sister-in-law Princess Kate's footsteps who recently launched her new campaign.



Meghan Markle's hubby appeared in a video released on Tuesday by WellChild, the U.K. organization that works to support seriously ill children and their families that Harry has been a patron of since 2007. The Duke has appealed for inspiring children to join them.



The Duke of Sussex's video message comes week-after Kate Middleton launched her new 'Shaping Us' childhood campaign.

Harry said: "For the past 15 years that I've been patron, I've been immensely grateful for the work that WellChild does and moved by the stories I hear and the people I meet."

King Charles' younger son added: "For children and young people with complex medical needs, WellChild provides high-quality care services and the opportunity to thrive at home alongside their families."



Archie and Lilibet's father asked for nominations for the 2023 WellChild Awards, honoring inspirational children and caretakers who make a difference in their lives.

"Right now, you can play a role in highlighting someone in your life who inspires you," he said. "By nominating someone for a WellChild award, you have the opportunity to introduce someone special to the WellChild family."

Harry continued, "Each year, I so look forward to meeting with the award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity. I hope this year, you'll join me and get involved. Nominate someone today."