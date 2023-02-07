Actor Song Joong Ki set to star as North Korean defector in new movie

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki will be taking on the main role in his upcoming movie.

The film, which is a Netflix production, is titled Ro KiWan.

Netflix announced that the actor will be taking on the lead character, transforming into his new role of a defector. The actor will be reuniting with fellow actors Kim Seong Ryeong, Seo Hyun Woo, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Sang Hee, Choi Seong Eun and Cho Han Cheol.

The film is described as being a story centering the meeting and love story between a man who has left his country behind and a woman named Marie who has lost her reason to live. The movie will also touch on how the lead character struggles with being in a strange new land, having made his way to Belgium.

This isn't the only project Song Joong Ki has done with Netflix, having previously starred in the hugely successful k-drama Vincenzo where he played the role of a lawyer from Italy. He was joined by actress Jeon Yeo-been, Kwak Dong-yeon and more. The first episode of the series reached a rating of 7.7% which transformed it into the fourth highest rated drama premiere from tvN. Besides that, according to Flix Patrol , Vincenzo ranked second place on the list of most watched Korean series and climbed up to 15th place on Netflix’s overall global charts.