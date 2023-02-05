 
Sunday February 05, 2023
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle accused the Duchess of making 'false' claims

By Web Desk
February 05, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take the stand in Samantha Markle defamation lawsuit

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle has demanded Prince Harry and Meghan to take the stand, following her claims that the Suits alum made a “false and malicious statement”.

The Mirror reported that Samantha wants her half-sister to confess to making false claims about their relationship to sell a “rags-to-royalty” story.

She also wants the actress to take back her claims about the royal family.

Meanwhile, Samantha also lashed out at the couple’s Netflix docuseries as a “$100 million fake news PR machine’ and said the Queen “would be rolling over in her grave”.

“Wow, it's just been a series of lies and I can't believe we're essentially looking at a $100 million fake news PR machine,” she said before adding: “It's just projection at its finest and its almost comical, god, just so not true.”