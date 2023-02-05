Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take the stand in Samantha Markle defamation lawsuit

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle has demanded Prince Harry and Meghan to take the stand, following her claims that the Suits alum made a “false and malicious statement”.
The Mirror reported that Samantha wants her half-sister to confess to making false claims about their relationship to sell a “rags-to-royalty” story.
She also wants the actress to take back her claims about the royal family.
Meanwhile, Samantha also lashed out at the couple’s Netflix docuseries as a “$100 million fake news PR machine’ and said the Queen “would be rolling over in her grave”.
“Wow, it's just been a series of lies and I can't believe we're essentially looking at a $100 million fake news PR machine,” she said before adding: “It's just projection at its finest and its almost comical, god, just so not true.”
