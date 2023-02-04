Meghan Markle 'smile becomes teeth' in 'dead' post-wedding gesture

Meghan Markle is called out for signaling a gesture that gives her a dead smile.

Dr Louise Mahler notes that the Duchess of Sussex sends off a common indication of uncomfortable after marrying Prince Harry.

Dr Mahler said: "I understand that they get very little guidance in what they do but when Meghan actually says 'There is no course that shows you how to use a fork' actually yes, there is.

"There are a lot of people who can help you in that area and she should have got the help. She didn't get that guidance and we see that very clearly, so in the second episode when it's all about her as a child, it was delightful.

"She was a gorgeous young woman with great prospects, and then we see in the engagement photo, that changes."

a "useless gesture" that has left Meghan with a "weird" signalling to her discomfort.

The expert continued: "Her smile becomes teeth, her eyes dead, her arms lock into her body and she began doing this weird gesture where she pushes her hair back which is useless, what a useless gesture!"