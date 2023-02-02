Prince Andrew's daughter relishes Harry's revenge against Charles and William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the first one to receive the good news from Princess Eugenie that she was pregnant with her second child.
Eugenie has maintained good relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite the royal couple's incessant attacks on the British royal family after their departure.
Prince Andrew's daughter last year visited the US where she enjoyed Superbowl with Harry and later had a dinner with the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle.
Many people believe that Harry's views expressed recently about Andrew's sex scandal would affect Eugenie's relations with him, but it appears that the Duke of York's daughter has ignored what was reported in the media.
Many experts think that Eugenie maintains close relationship with Harry and Meghan Markle because the couple is disliked by the royal family.
Amid reports that King Charles has decided to kick Andrew out of Buckingham Palace, it is expected that the monarch's decision would further strengthen the bond between Eugenie and Harry.
