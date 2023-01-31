Lily Collins celebrates dad Phil Collins’ 72nd birthday with adorable twinning moments

Lily Collins has the sweetest birthday wish for her dad Phil Collins’ 72nd birthday.

The Emily in Paris star shared a carousel of images on Instagram on Monday, January 30, 2023, which show the father-daughter duo in their best twinning moments.

“Like father, like daughter,” the actress, 33, captioned the Instagram post. “Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend. I love you so much and am celebrating you big time today!…”

In one of the snaps, the You’ll Be in My Heart singer looked up at the camera while laying inside a bathtub. Lily then shared an image of herself in a similar pose.

The Netflix actress then shared the fashion inspiration she took from her old man, sharing multiple photos of the two of them wearing similar outfits.

Some of Lily’s famous friends gushed over the carousel.



Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park wrote, Obsessed with this album, so cute!!!”

“My idol…,” William Abadie said.

Several of Lily’s fans flooded the comments section to share that they had no idea the actress was the daughter of the Grammy-winning artist.

“PHIL COLLINS IS YOUR DAD?! This made my month,” one person commented.

“Am I the only one just learning This is her dad ?! Doh,” wrote another.

“I love seeing comments yearly by people who didn't know he's your dad,” quipped one fan.