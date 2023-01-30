Jinger Duggar Vuolo says she was raised to follow cult-like teachings

Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently discussed her religious upbringing and said that she finally feels free from the religious doctrines that she was brought up to follow, which she also claims were cult-like in character, according to Fox News.
Jinger talked about her upbringing in the interview and also shared about the teachings of Bill Gothard, a prominent Christian evangelist.
Jinger said, "I would definitely say that [his philosophy] was cult-like in nature. I can’t say, ‘Oh, it was a cult.’ I will leave that to the experts. But I will say that a lot of things make it tough for kids to leave or families to leave because the community is so tight-knit. The teachings are based on rules – man-made rules."
She further added about Bill Gothard's teachings, "There’s a healthy fear of God that the Bible speaks of, but it’s more of an awe reverence, realizing the greatness of God. But sadly Bill Gothard would take one verse of the Bible and make it say whatever he wanted it to say and he would make up his own man-made rules."
Jinger Duggar has written a book titled Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear which explores her strict upbringing as well as her journey in moving away from the teachings of Bill Gothard.
