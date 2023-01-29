Simon Barry reveals Netflix is moving to eight-episode seasons after ‘Warrior Nun’ cancellation

Netflix cancelled its fantasy show Warrior Nun just after airing two seasons, because it did not garner enough numbers for a renewed season, confirmed Deadline.

Based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala originally created by Ben Dunn, the series centred on Ava Silva, played by Ava Baptista.

Silva finds herself pulled into the world of an ancient order of nuns known as the Order of the Cruciform Sword, who battle demons and other powerful forces on Earth, after an ancient artefact is embedded in her back.

After the show was cancelled, the showrunner Simon Barry revealed that the cut in the episode count was also due to the Netflix bosses.

In an interview with the Be More Super Podcast, Barry confirmed the cut was a decision made at boardroom level.

“We knew it was going to be eight in the writing room because the Netflix mandate wasn’t a budget thing. It was Netflix shifting all their shows to eight-episode seasons, their studio shows I should say, not the shows they acquire and broadcast but the ones they make in-house as a studio,” he explained.

“So, we knew that Netflix decided to make this shift across the board but it wasn’t something Warrior Nun was being punished for anything, we existed long enough to see it go from 10 to 8 for everyone.”

Simon Barry developed the series for television and served as executive producer and showrunner. Stephen Hegyes and David Hayter also executive produced, with Amy Berg serving as consulting producer. Terri Hughes Burton was a co-executive producer.