Paul Mescal spotted for the first time after Oscar nomination, for rehearsals of 'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Paul Mescal was snapped for the first time after his Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category, for the rehearsals of his latest theatrical play, A Streetcar Named Desire.
On Saturday, January 28, Paul Mescal appeared low-key in a casual attire as he headed to the venue where he's galvanising for a week full of shows, starring as lead Stanley Kowalski.
As per Daily Mail, the Normal People actor threw on a dark green shirt with a pair of blue jeans and a black bomber jacket over it, to ward of the chill weather as he walked the city centre in London.
Mescal, 26, completed his look with a dark brown cap and black and white striped trainers.
The actor cited A Streetcar Named Desire as his favourite play. He hailed the "formidable cast and creative team, led by the exceptionally talented [director] Rebecca Frecknall' and added: 'It's wonderful to be able to share it with a wider audience."
