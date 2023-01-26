Usman Mukhtar and Naimal Khawar 'reunite' for a new venture

Usman Mukhtar's short film 'Gulabo Rani' wins an award at LA Sci-fi & Horror Film Festival

Usman Mukhtar and Naimal Khawar are all geared up to collaborate once again in another drama serial.

The exciting news was shared by Usman himself as he shared a picture with Naimal on his Instagram hinting fans of a new venture. He wrote: “Reunion! Something is coming up! Stay tuned!!”

The two friends looked extremely adorable in the picture. Khawar wore a light green sweater with a soft glam while Mukhtar opted for a black outfit with a classy black jacket.

Previously, the duo collaborated in drama serial Anaa in 2019 that also featured Hania Amir and Shehzad Sheikh.



Both Naimal and Usman won the hearts of the audience since their first appearance in the drama. Their on-screen chemistry was praised a lot and it is still being praised.

This reunion has made fans excited and they can’t wait for the project to go on air. Hearing the news, fans went back to remember the evergreen characters; Altamash and Izza.

On the work front, Naimal Khawar Khan will be returning to the TV-screen after a break of four years.

Meanwhile, Usman Mukhtar just unlocked a major achievement in his career as his short film Gulabo Rani won an award at the LA Sci-fi & Horror Film Festival.