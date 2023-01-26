Queen Camilla all smiles as she enjoys 'a wonderful afternoon' in Lacock

Queen Consort Camilla made a special visit to a Wiltshire village on Wednesday along with her two rescue dogs.

King Charles III's wife arrived at St Cyriac’s Church to see Beth and Bluebell, her Jack Russell terriers, waiting outside along with well-wishers and local residents on Wednesday.

Camilla first visited the church, which has been a centre of Christian worship since at least the late 12th century and has 900 parishioners. She then planted a hawthorn as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, which was created to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Royal family shared the clip of the moment on their official social media account, captioning: "A wonderful afternoon in Lacock! Her Majesty met members of the community - including the congregation at St Cyriac’s Church and staff who work in the local village shops."

The hawthorn tree was planted along with a holly tree and a crab apple tree, as part of the initiative and the church’s own work to create a more natural and biodiverse churchyard.

She then walked from the church to shops in the village accompanied by Hilary McGrady, director-general for the National Trust.

After admiring the hand-poured soy wax candles, melts and reed diffusers, Camila told the owners: “I shall be back again. I shall come back and do a bit of shopping.”

Camilla also visited the National Trust shop, which is housed in a historic terraced cottage, stopping on the way to chat to local residents – many joined by their dogs.