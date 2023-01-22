Prince Harry ‘machine-gunning’ Royal Family ‘till his last breath’

Prince Harry is being hounded for reducing himself into a “whining reality TV character.”
Royal expert and chairman of Reputation Management Consultants Eric Schiffer made this claim.
He told the Daily Star, “The US had positively viewed Harry partly because he stayed above the fray and focused instead on the environment, bringing a spotlight on mental health and equality.”
“But his venom over slights or far worse and his all-but-machine-gunning of the royal family puts him now more in the camp of whining reality TV characters and turns his brand which overflowed with positive American sentiment suddenly harshly negative and clobbered by criticism.”
