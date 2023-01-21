Pakistan's Diana Baig out of Australia T20Is

In this undated photograph, Diana Baig celebrates during a match. — ICC

Due to an injury she suffered in the third ODI against Australia, Pakistan pacer Diana Baig has been ruled out of the upcoming Australian T20Is and Women’s T20 World Cup.

She will be replaced by Batter Sadaf Shams who will now play for the Pakistani squad for the series.

An official statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated “right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig has been ruled out of Australia T20Is and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 due to fracture in her index finger of the right hand."

Diana suffered an injury in the third ODI against Australia today when she tried to take a return catch on the penultimate ball of the seventh over of Australia’s innings, the board said, adding that the pacer was taken to the local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture.

Right-handed batter Shamas, who is part of the reserves for the Australia T20I series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, has been selected as a replacement for Diana.

“Diana has been advised four weeks’ rest by the PCB Medical panel,” the statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia whitewashed Pakistan after winning the third and final ODI of the series in Sydney on Saturday by 101 runs.

Chasing a massive target of 337 runs, Pakistan were restricted to 235-7 in their allotted 50 overs.

The two teams will now participate in a three-match T20I series, starting on 24 January.

T20I series schedule

24 January – First T20I at North Sydney Oval No.1, North Sydney

26 January – Second T20I at Blundstone Arena, Hobart

29 January – Third T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pakistan T20I squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan.

Reserves: Ghulam Fatima and Kainat Imtiaz.