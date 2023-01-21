Twitter will stop 'pushing you back' to recommended tweets

The Twitter User Interface overhaul has got many people excited. Some users said that the UI changes were much needed.
The microblogging platform's upcoming update should make it less mandatory for you to use the "For You" algorithmic timeline, according to a tweet from Elon Musk.
In addition to remembering whether you left it on the reverse-chronological "Following" timeline or a pinned list, the app will "stop moving you back to recommended tweets," according to him.
Musk's claims should be regarded with some scepticism, but let us hope the business follows through on this one. Up until a month ago, Twitter included a button that allowed users to choose which timeline version they wanted to use.
When the social media firm released a user interface that allowed users to slide between the two timelines, that option was removed, and now the programme opens on the algorithmic timeline by default.
Additionally, according to Musk, users will eventually be able to rearrange the top bar's "For You" and "Following" tabs as well as any pinned lists they may have.
"Would be cool if we could move the tabs around as well and customise their positions," a user suggested to which the tech mogul responded: "coming feature."
"Thank god because it always pushes me back to for you, which isn't useful to me." another user appreciated the billionaire's move.
