Twitter will soon let you swipe between tweets, topics, and trends

The illustration shows Elon Musk's photo on a smartphone with a Twitter logo in the background.— AFP

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, revealed that users would soon be able to swipe and navigate between the many Twitter features, including tweets, trends, topics, lists, and more. Once implemented, this will be a significant change to Twitter's user interface (UI), although it won't be the first since Musk acquired Twitter.



Musk has been making a number of modifications to Twitter's corporate structure and user interface since he purchased the company on October 27. In an effort to demonstrate how most tweets have far more views than likes, the CEO just recently disclosed a view count for each tweet.

The billionaire, who recently went down in history to become the first person to lose a record $200 billion in a day, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc," he wrote.

Users will find it much simpler to navigate between the various sections of the app, thanks to this new swipe function, which will likely keep users more engaged and maybe lengthen their time spent using the app.

The platform will receive "many substantial UI upgrades" throughout January, according to the Twitter chief. There may be further exciting platform upgrades, such as new text for Views, Likes, Retweets, and Quote Tweets.

Subscribers to Twitter Blue, a paid subscription plan, will now get priority over non-subscribers in searches, mentions, and responses. The previous time limit for Twitter video uploads was 10 minutes, but now Blue subscribers can submit 60-minute full-HD videos.