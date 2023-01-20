



Jennifer Lopez talks about living not-so-perfect life: ‘I struggle at times’

Jennifer Lopez revealed she is "insecure" and suffers in silence “like everybody else."

At the premiere of her film Shotgun Wedding also starring Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge, the Marry Me star opened up about her not-so-perfect life.

Lopez, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck this summer, said, "How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can.”

"I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's my life as a performer. You always show the best of you. But I'm a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times."

Exuding glamour in a sheer gown featuring gold crystals, Lopez mesmerized the onlookers with her gorgeous appearance at the red carpet.

"I have an album coming out and I've been thinking a lot about that — like, what parts of myself do I share with my audience? And what it means to be an artist and to be authentic,” she added.

“And I feel like there are some things that need to be said and shared because I think, like you just said, it's like, 'Oh, you have it all together.' "

The Hollywood diva continued: "But the truth is, I'm just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I'm insecure," Lopez says.