Kate Middleton breaks down creative exercise routine as ‘busy mother’

Kate Middleton talks about her morning exercise routine, and attempts to ‘squeeze creative workouts’ in before her children head off to school.
The Princess of Wales made these revelations during her appearance on the reception for England’s Wheelchair Rugby League this Thursday.
According to a report by the Daily Mirror, Kate got candid when an athlete asked her whether she goes to the gym every day.
But Kate gave a more creative answer and explained how her usual workout regimens normally include “running around after the children — I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school.”
She also weighed in on her family’s avoid interest in exercise and athletics and admitted, “We're always slightly competitive with each other.”
Even Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, “all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby. They are at an age where they just love running around.”
