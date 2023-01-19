Jennifer Lopez rocks chic pink dress as she arrives on Jimmy Kimmel Live

File footage

Jennifer Lopez continues to promote her latest film Shotgun Wedding. The starlet appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday for the movie promotions and fans cannot stop gushing over her look.

The 53-year-old diva looked a vision in white as she was spotted outside the venue - El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood - just a few hours ahead of the premiere of the movie.

Lopez was a total head-turner as she posed for paps in a chic white trench coat, paired with white platform heels. She also carried a white clutch while making her way to the studio.

The Marry Me star, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in July last year, rocked a chic pink dress for her appearance on the celebrity show.

J.Lo added a pair of sparkly pearl-adorned hoops with the gorgeous outfit. For her glam appearance, the diva opted for smokey eye look.

Shotgun Wedding – premiered in L.A on Wednesday, will mark Lopez's eleventh rom-com and her second straight-to-streaming film with Amazon Studios.

Besides Lopez, the latest flick stars Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Lenny Kravitz.

Shotgun Wedding will be available on Amazon's Prime Video from Friday, January 27.