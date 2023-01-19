Prince Harry ‘alienating’ Meghan Markle with ‘backpeddling’

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘starting to feel the effects’ of Prince Harry’s backpeddling ’ and is feeling ‘alienated’ as a result.
This accusation has been issued by Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman during the course of her interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
Lieberman started off by admitting to the outlet, that Prince Harry appears keen on 'alienating' everyone, including his 'beloved wife' Meghan Markle.
She even went as far as to say, “Prince Harry has really made a mess of it—alienating everyone.”
“Not only has he alienated the royal family, but he has also now alienated Meghan Markle, by his backpedaling about the royal family being racist.”
She also pointed out how, “Originally, Harry and Meghan’s main complaint was how racist the royals were, but Harry seems to have ‘lost the plot,’ as the British say, and now denies it.”
“This has undoubtedly outraged Meghan, who has been MIA lately. If she abandons him, he will have no one left.”
