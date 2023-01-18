Marie Osmond talks about her 50-pound weight-loss journey

Marie Osmond recently discussed her 15-year, 50-pound weight loss quest and said it was her secret to feeling and looking young since she believes that being overweight accelerates ageing, according to Fox News.



Marie said, "At this stage of my life, I can tell you that weight ages you. It also takes away the joy out of being active with your children and grandchildren. It takes away your health, even mentally. It’s not healthy for you."

She further added, "I would never go back to who I was. Never. I could never have done everything I’ve done. My last album, my current album, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard. I’m 63. That’s stupid, right?... Never could I have done that without the energy I have."

Marie was at her heaviest in 2007 as she weighed 165 pounds and was a size 14 from which she slimmed herself to a size 4.