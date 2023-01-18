Channing Tatum announces plans for a ‘Ghost’ movie remake

File Footage

Channing Tatum weighs in on his plans for the remake of the Ghost movie.



The Magic Mike start made this admission during his interview with Vanity Fair.

The conversation arose once Tatum weighed in on his plans to reprise Magic Mike’s Last Dance through his production company, Free Association.

He revealed that the remake of the 1990 fantasy-romance film starring Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn has finally been awarded ‘rights’, but “we're going to do something different.”

For those unversed, the original film was directed by Jerry Zucker, but Tatum admits, “I think it needs to change a little bit.”