Sadie Sink on her ‘unscripted’ first kiss on ‘Stranger Things’ set, ‘you can see it on Netflix’

Sadie Sink candidly discussed her first kiss on Netflix series, Stranger Things, in her latest interview.

Sink, who rose to overnight fame for playing Max Mayfield on the hit horror- sci/fi series, was recently interviewed for W Magazine’s ‘Best Performances of 2023’ portfolio.

The 20-year-old discussed the ‘unscripted’ kiss, which garnered a lot of controversies when the episode initially aired in 2017.

Sink said, “On set for Stranger Things. It was with Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas. We were filming. You can see it on Netflix!”

She continued, “We were both awkward, but it was also funny because all our friends were there and all these extras and lights and music. It was nerve-wracking at the time, but I look back now and can laugh about it.”

Sink spoke of the kiss years ago on the Beyond Stranger Things aftershow, revealing that she was surprised that the creators, the Duffer Brothers, wanted her to do the unscripted kiss.

“The kiss was not written in the script. I get there, the first day of Snowball… one of you, I think it was you Ross,” Sink said. “You say, ‘Ooh, Sadie, you ready for the kiss?’ I’m like, ‘What! No! That’s not in the script. That’s not happening.”

Sink has gained critical acclamation for her role in The Whale.