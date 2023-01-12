Brad Pitt steals hearts at 2023 Golden Globe: ‘He was the biggest star in the room’

File Footage

Brad Pitt stole hearts with his charismatic personality at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.



Sitting in the front row center at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the Bullet Train star turned heads with his dashing looks and killer smile.

Debuting new hair cut while donning classic black tuxedo, Pitt received many shout outs throughout the ceremony from his pals and stars from the industry.

"Brad was the biggest star in the room," an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone was trying to get face time with him."

Another insider shared a sweet interaction between Pitt and Julia Garner to Entertainment Tonight when the star went over to say hello to her.

"Nice to meet you," Pitt said to the The Ozark star to which she replied, "Stop it, oh my god," and looked "star struck," the eyewitness revealed.

During the ceremony, presenter Regina Hall also jokingly referred to herself as “Mrs. Pitt.” adding, “Brad is right here. I'm so sorry, honey."

In their acceptance speeches, Austin Butler and Quinta Brunson also gushed over the Hollywood hunk and gave shoutout to the star.

Taking to Entertainment Tonight, Janelle James joked with a reported that she was heading to the after-party to "rub shoulders with Brad Pitt."

"I know I heard he was here, but to see him in person was wild," James added. "Some people you shouldn't see outside of the screen. I'm like, 'What are you doing outside, Brad Pitt?'"

As per different media outlets, Pitt flashed his smile throughout the evening while hailing all the winners despite losing the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor Award to Ke Huy Quan.