Will Smith enjoys in Miami amid Eddie Murphy Golden Globes swipe

Eddie Murphy took a dig at Will Smith at the Golden Globes 2023. Hours later, the star was spotted in Miami in a jolly mood.

According to Daily Mail, the 54-year-old donned a casual white t-shirt tucked with red Nike shorts over white athletic pants, along with a pair of black sneakers, and clad in a white ballcap.

The Oscar winner received massive backlash from his Oscar slap to Chris Rock after he took a dig at his wife at the award ceremony.

Recently, Murphy made a joke at the Smith's expense in his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

'I've been in show business for 46 years, and I've been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making and greatly appreciated,' Murphy said.

'I've been doing this for a long time, so I could literally stand up here and keep saying names until they play the piano, but I'm gonna wrap it up and just say something to all the new up-and-coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight," he continued.

'I wanna let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind.'

Murphy said the blueprint he's used his whole career has been 'very simple': 'Just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business - and keep Will Smith's wife's name out your ****** mouth!'

It is pertinent to mention Murphy clarified his viral speech at the Golden Globes, saying, "Yeah, because in reality, I've worked with Jada," adding, "I love Will. I love Will, and I love Chris -- and it's all love."