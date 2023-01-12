50 Cent apologises for offensive memes against Megan Thee Stallion during Tory Lanez trial

50 Cent owes an apology to Megan Thee Stallion for the inappropriate things he supported against her during her Tory Lanez trial.

The Candy Shop rapper appeared for a radio interview with Big Boy on January 11th, 2023, and expressed that he feels that he should apologise to Megan Thee Stallion, via Billboard.

“I want to apologise to Megan Thee Stallion,” 50 began on the radio show. “I had said some things… posted… on social media. When she said to Gayle [King] … when Gayle asked if she was intimate with Tory Lanez and she said ‘what? no.’ I was like ‘oh no, she lying’.”

He continued, “From that, it felt like she was lying, to me. So little things would pop up on the internet and I wouldn’t be supportive of it.”

He added that the “only reason” he felt he should apologise was when he heard that phone conversation, referencing what many consider the smoking gun, of Tory’s jailhouse phone conversation where he appears to admit his guilt, which was played for the jurors, via HollywoodLife.

“That made me feel like, ‘Oh sh–, now I know what happened.’ I’m sure that’s what probably swayed people in the court too,” 50 added.

50 Cent’s apology comes after he shared a meme to Instagram in December comparing Megan to Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor who lied about being physically attacked in a 2019 hate crime that included inappropriate slurs, per Billboard.

Tory Lanez was found guilty in December, 2022, of shooting a fellow artist, Megan Thee Stallion, in both of her feet following an argument about their romantic entanglements and respective careers in the summer of 2020.