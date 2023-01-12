Ashley Tisdale dishes over hairless, self-esteem struggles with Alopecia

Ashley Tisdale has just broken down her candid battle with Alopecia.
The High School Musical alum broke it all down in a social media post that has been shared to Instagram.
It begins by addressing the ‘struggle with alopecia’ as well as its diagnostic criteria.
The video was also captioned with the words, “A lot of people feel embarrassed to talk about these issues.”
“Any type of hair loss can affect your self-esteem, especially if you feel like you're the only one going through it. That's why I want to talk about it openly — because it's nothing to be ashamed of. “
