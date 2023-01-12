Prince Harry's memoir likely to join the list of 140 famous books

The books that sell over a million copies in the UK are inducted into official book sales recorder Nielsen Book's 21st Century Platinum Hall of Fame.

With over 400,000 sales on release day in Britain, it looks like Prince Harry's book SPARE may soon be joining the 140 other titles on the list.

Meanwhile, the English language edition of Prince Harry’s book has now sold more than 1.4 million copies in the US, Canada and UK. After printing two million hardbacks in the US, it’s already in its second run.

Within a few hours of its release, Harry's book became Britain's fastest selling non-fiction title of all time.

It recorded a sales figure of 400,000 copies across all formats within a few hours.







