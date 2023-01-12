Prince Harry details his 'North Pole' adventure that resulted in 'frostbitten todger'

Prince Harry is spilling the beans on his anatomy issues amid the Royal wedding of Prince William in 2011.
Speaking to Stephen Colbert in a recent interview, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he underestimated the cold in North Pole.
“These amazing veterans were doing a walk to the North Pole, they had all the training, I had none,” he told Colbert. “I turned up thinking, how bad can this be? It’s only the North Pole, it’s only minus 35 degrees.”
The hand-crafted pillow protected “my man-piece, my johnson, my wilson, my todger, my willy,”
“When you’re walking you’re hot and you’re trying not to sweat because the sweat freezes and once it’s numb you don’t know the pain,” he noted.
