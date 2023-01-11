Royal Mail faces export service disruption after 'cyber incident'

Britain's Royal Mail on Wednesday said it's facing disruption to its international export services following a "cyber incident".

Royal Mail, the one of the world’s largest post and parcel firms, has temporarily advised its valuable customers to hold any export items while it works to resolve the issue regarding the 'cyber incident'.

"We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations," according to the statement on its website.

It added: "Some customers may experience delay or disruption to items already shipped for export. Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays."

They have launched an investigation into the incident. The Royal Mail also apologised to customers for the disruption. Their import services remain operational, but are experiencing minor delays.

The Royal Mail is currently embroiled in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions with the Communication Workers Union that resulted in a series of strikes last year.