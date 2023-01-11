Ali Sethi to take the center stage at 'Coachella' this year

Previously, Grammy Award winner Arooj Aftab performed at 'Coachella'

Ali Sethi has been selected to take center stage at Coachella this year.

Ali shared this exciting news himself through his Instagram where he asked his fans and followers to join him at the center stage of Coachella.

He wrote: “Aajaao Saaray @coachella. Persale starts Friday January 13th at 11 AM PT. “

Sethi shared the complete artist line-up of the three-day musical show that included; Bad Bunny, Black Pink and Frank Ocean as headliners. Meanwhile, other artists who will be performing at the world’s biggest stage also includes: Chemical Brothers, Becky G, Rosalia, India’s Diljit Dosanjh, Blondie, and many more.



Our very own Ali Sethi will be performing on the second day of the event.

The 38-years old singer becomes the second Pakistani singer to be performing at the Coachella. Previously, Grammy Award winner Arooj Aftab got the chance to perform at the prestigious platform.

The Coachella festival tickets including; the VIP and General Admission passes will be going on sale this Friday January 13.