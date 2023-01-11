Ali Sethi to take the center stage at 'Coachella' this year

Ali Sethi has been selected to take center stage at Coachella this year.
Ali shared this exciting news himself through his Instagram where he asked his fans and followers to join him at the center stage of Coachella.
He wrote: “Aajaao Saaray @coachella. Persale starts Friday January 13th at 11 AM PT. “
Sethi shared the complete artist line-up of the three-day musical show that included; Bad Bunny, Black Pink and Frank Ocean as headliners. Meanwhile, other artists who will be performing at the world’s biggest stage also includes: Chemical Brothers, Becky G, Rosalia, India’s Diljit Dosanjh, Blondie, and many more.
Our very own Ali Sethi will be performing on the second day of the event.
The 38-years old singer becomes the second Pakistani singer to be performing at the Coachella. Previously, Grammy Award winner Arooj Aftab got the chance to perform at the prestigious platform.
The Coachella festival tickets including; the VIP and General Admission passes will be going on sale this Friday January 13.
Jerrod Carmichael takes a dig at Tom Cruise, Will Smith at at the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards
Hugh Jackman revealed he never read the 'X-Men' comics at the time of role offered
Jennifer Coolidge starred as Tanya McQuoid in Mike White’s HBO show The White Lotus.
Salma Hayek brought glamour and class to Golden Globes Awards 2023
Khloe Kardashian wants more kids after welcoming son with ex-beau Tristan Thompson
Britney Spears, Beyoncé’s much awaited music video collaboration has been axed, reveals insider