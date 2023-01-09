Kartik Aaryan becomes co-producer of Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan joins Shehzada as 'co-producer'

Kartik Aaryan has made his space as an actor in B-town and now he is all set to kick start his career as a producer. He has turned into a co-producer for Shehzada alongside Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill.

Shehzada is Hindi adaptation of Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun as a lead actor. Makers announced on Monday that Kartik will also be on board of producers.

"It's been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now it's become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film. Like us Kartik too believes in wide reaching films that appeal to the youngsters, families and masses, and Shehzada is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as producer." They said in their press conference, as reported by Times of India.

Helmed by David Dhawan, starring Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar, the film will be out in theatres on February 10.