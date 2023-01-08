Harry Hamlin supports wife Lisa Rinna's decision to depart from 'RHOBH': It's time to move along

Harry Hamlin said at the premiere of 80s for Brady that wife Lisa Rinna's decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was the right one.

On Friday, January 6, Harry Hamlin and wife Lisa Rinna walked the red carpet of the 80s For Brady premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Speaking to People, Harry Hamlin supported his wife Lisa's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons.

He said, "It was the correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years. I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show."

"Now it's time to move on," he added. "Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It's time to move along."

Lisa announced her departure from RHOBH on Thursday after multiple seasons of delivering sassy one-liners, drama-filled moments, social media messiness and self-deprecating lip humour.