Jordyn Woods spotted amid Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott split rumours

Jordyn Woods showcased her eye for style in a one-shoulder white dress as she stepped out in style in LA on Saturday.

The former best friend of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner put on a show-stopping display a fluffy white one-shoulder dress.

The figure-hugging number highlighted her hourglass figure and added more glamour to her look with strappy silver heels to boost her frame.

The TV personality and socialite, 25, accessorised with a glitzy handbag and plenty of silver jewellery including dangly earrings as she exited the vehicle.

Jordyn wore her long dark tresses in braids over her shoulders and appeared to be wearing glamorous make-up look.

Her outing comes weeks after Jordyn announced she is in the process of launching her very own brand.

'Entrepreneurship is hard, I've had businesses in the past and you learn as you go, but I've really put this one on my back,' the model shared in an Instagram post on December 19.

'Excited for this journey,' she ended the message, while also urging her followers to 'stay tuned'.

Meanwhile, a report by Fox News Digital claimed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly decided to part ways once more after being spotted enjoying the Holidays separately.



They were quoted saying, “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.”

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”